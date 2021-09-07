CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3-year-old boy found after lost in Australian woods for 3 days

By Sarah Dewberry
WPTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a 3-year-old wearing just a diaper and a sweatshirt was found after being lost in the Australian woodlands for three days. According to the Associated Press, Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, went missing Friday afternoon from his family's property near the village Putty. The...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Police: Missing 10-year-old boy found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has found a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing via an emergency alert. According to the alert, police were looking for Demond Starks. He was last seen in the 2400 Block of Weiser Park Ave around 3:40 p.m. It is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#The Associated Press#Ap
Morning Journal

Elyria mom in jail after 3-year-old found wandering street

A 3-year-old girl and her 1-year-old sister are in the care of a family member after neighbors discovered the older girl walking alone down the middle of a dark street after 10 p.m., Sept. 14, according to an Elyria police report. Police charged the children’s 20-year-old mother with child endangering.
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
Australia
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
districtchronicles.com

Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy