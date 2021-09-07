CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

KGO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- - Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco's four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Monday to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. The major league-best Giants (88-50) took two of three from the rival...

