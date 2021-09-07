‘I wish I’d gotten vaccinated’: Twin brothers suffer long recovery from COVID-19
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Shane and Sean Harrell share a birthday, a business, and hospital stays after catching COVID-19 in August. “You know what’s crazy is we’re twins. Our genes are identical, and he was sick for six days [with] breathing problems, and it knocked me down for a month,” shared Sean Harrell, who said he started feeling sick after a trip to Las Vegas with his wife.www.yourcentralvalley.com
Comments / 0