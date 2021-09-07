CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I wish I’d gotten vaccinated’: Twin brothers suffer long recovery from COVID-19

By Nathalie Vera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, California (KSEE) – Shane and Sean Harrell share a birthday, a business, and hospital stays after catching COVID-19 in August. “You know what’s crazy is we’re twins. Our genes are identical, and he was sick for six days [with] breathing problems, and it knocked me down for a month,” shared Sean Harrell, who said he started feeling sick after a trip to Las Vegas with his wife.

Son warns the immunocompromised after vaccinated dad dies from COVID-19

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man says his father died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Mike Madry, of the Tampa area, told WFLA that his father, Daniel Madry, had pre-existing conditions, and there’s a lot their family didn’t realize until it was too late. At 61 years old,...
MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
'I wish he got the shot': Father dies from COVID day after he was supposed to get vaccine

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - In parts of the country, there are slight increases in vaccination rates. For many, the decision to get the shot is because of a personal connection to someone who died after getting COVID-19. Steven Brown was supposed to get his first shot a couple of weeks ago, but when the 68-year-old woke up on the day he was going to get the vaccine, he felt awful.
Wife loses husband to COVID after they skipped vaccination

Since the beginning of the pandemic Antwone and Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park Detroit, were extra cautious of the virus—like most people should be. They exercised social distancing and wore a mask at all times. But when the vaccine came out, the couple was skeptical and hesitant. They decided to skip vaccination for a while, but just as they started to reconsider their decision, tragedy struck their family of seven.
A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
