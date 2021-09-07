Ole Miss looks sharp…

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss jumped on Louisville from the first play, opening the game with an 11-play, 94-yard scoring drive that took just over three minutes. But then, the new-and-seemingly-improved defense forced a turnover on downs and three punts on its first four possessions, and didn’t allow a single point until a Cardinal field goal in the third quarter, when the Rebels already led 26-0. It was an efficient dismantling from Matt Corral and the offense, leaving little doubt in the game’s outcome before the fourth quarter even began. But it wasn’t all perfect - the Rebels were flagged 14 times for 125 yards, including a number of targeting penalties - something that caught Lane Kiffin’s eye, even as he watched from afar.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO