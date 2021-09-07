CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Tourist critically injured during incident on pedicab in Midtown

CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eda5v_0boJo8X800

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition following an accident involving a pedicab in Midtown.

Police say a 61-year-old tourist stood up while riding in the pedicab near 47th Street and Eighth Avenue on Sunday night.

She apparently lost her balance and tumbled onto the pavement before hitting her head on the ground.

Authorities say she was attempting to take a picture at the time of the incident.

The 33-year-old pedicab driver stayed at the scene and was not charged.

Comments / 0

 

