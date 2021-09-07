Continuity, depth will propel Browns to 12-5 and AFC North crown | Jeff Schudel
Two years ago, fans were giddy for the start of the Browns season because Baker Mayfield broke the record for touchdown passes as a rookie in 2018. Freddie Kitchens, seemingly a genius as a play-caller when he was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season, fired up the fan base at his introductory news conference when he said, “If you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter.”www.morningjournal.com
