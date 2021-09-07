CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deceased climber discovered on Teewinot Mountain identified

By News Team
 9 days ago
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Park rangers responded Saturday to a report from a climber ascending Teewinot Mountain of a deceased male at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route.

The deceased climber has been identified as 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe, a Japanese national who worked in San Jose, California.

Rangers arrived on scene Saturday and recovered Onoe’s remains.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the accident.

Onoe appears to have been climbing alone with the intent of climbing the East Face route based on the marked map found with him.

Route finding is difficult in the area.

The Japanese consulate has provided communication with Onoe’s family in Japan and next-of-kin notifications have been made.

Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Hitoshi Onoe’s family and friends.

