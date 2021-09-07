CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush, CO

Brush’s Tadolini earns top-15 finish at Cheyenne Mountain meet

By Alissa Noe
Fort Morgan Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrush cross country — or, more accurately, Kashlynn Tadolini — is off to a fast start during the 2021 season. The junior distance runner earned her stripes during Friday’s Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Center in Colorado Springs when she clocked in at 22:29.30 at 11th place. Two other Beetdigger ladies rounded out that effort as junior Bailey Link managed 36th (25:58.70) and junior Addison Alexander crossed the finish line not long after at 39th (26:33.60) out of 62.

www.fortmorgantimes.com

