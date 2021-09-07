Brush’s Tadolini earns top-15 finish at Cheyenne Mountain meet

Brush cross country — or, more accurately, Kashlynn Tadolini — is off to a fast start during the 2021 season. The junior distance runner earned her stripes during Friday’s Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Center in Colorado Springs when she clocked in at 22:29.30 at 11th place. Two other Beetdigger ladies rounded out that effort as junior Bailey Link managed 36th (25:58.70) and junior Addison Alexander crossed the finish line not long after at 39th (26:33.60) out of 62.