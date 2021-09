Hurricane season starts on June 1st and it goes until November 30th. When you look at the season, the peak is on September 10th. You can see based on the year as a whole, we have seen hurricanes and tropical storms before June 1st and after November 30th… it’s just that we see the bulk of them within those dates. And it’s easy to see that the most active part of the season is now (September).

