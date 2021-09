The LA Angels have been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season. Our franchise player has been out since Mid-May, expensive Justin Upton got hurt and hasn’t been any good since, Max Stassi has been on the IL for a few different stints, Dexter Fowler got hurt right away, 2021 All-Star Jared Walsh missed time, No. 2 starter Alex Cobb hasn’t played since July 23rd, No. 3 starter Patrick Sandoval is out for the year, and $210 million man Anthony Rendon has hardly played at all this year. No team other than the New York Yankees has had the type of injuries we have this season. Even then, they at least didn’t have the best baseball player of the last decade out almost all year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO