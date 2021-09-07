CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexar County, TX

After two-year search, stranger releases found dog from rescue trap

KSAT 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Mary Oyler’s two-year search ended Sunday with a burst of joy and relief, quickly followed by frustration and disappointment. Oyler had finally found “Jack,” the last of nearly 30 stray dogs in south Bexar County that Richard Ewers had taken in before he died of cancer. Oyler and other volunteers turned them over to animal rescue groups that found them all homes, except for Jack, who had run away. Yet Oyler kept looking for him.

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
County
Bexar County, TX
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bexar County, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Bexar County, TX
Pets & Animals
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Volunteers#Dog Food
CNN

Alex Murdaugh turns himself in on charges connected to insurance fraud scheme

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were killed in June, turned himself in Thursday on charges related to an insurance fraud scheme. A beige SUV containing Murdaugh pulled up to the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center late Thursday morning, and Murdaugh was seen exiting the vehicle shortly after it pulled through a gate. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy