After two-year search, stranger releases found dog from rescue trap

SAN ANTONIO – Mary Oyler’s two-year search ended Sunday with a burst of joy and relief, quickly followed by frustration and disappointment. Oyler had finally found “Jack,” the last of nearly 30 stray dogs in south Bexar County that Richard Ewers had taken in before he died of cancer. Oyler and other volunteers turned them over to animal rescue groups that found them all homes, except for Jack, who had run away. Yet Oyler kept looking for him.