Manny Diaz has simple assessment of Alabama following Miami's blowout loss to open season

By Sydney Hunte
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama was rolling on all cylinders on Saturday as the defending national champions cruised past Miami 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A big question was how the Tide would look in the post-Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith era. At least early on, it appears to be another reloading year for Nick Saban’s team: Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns in his 1st career start, while Jameson Williams hauled in 4 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. John Metchie was good for 6 catches, 76 yards, and a touchdown of his own, while Cameron Latu accounted for the 2 other touchdown catches.

