Manny Diaz has simple assessment of Alabama following Miami's blowout loss to open season
Alabama was rolling on all cylinders on Saturday as the defending national champions cruised past Miami 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A big question was how the Tide would look in the post-Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith era. At least early on, it appears to be another reloading year for Nick Saban’s team: Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns in his 1st career start, while Jameson Williams hauled in 4 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. John Metchie was good for 6 catches, 76 yards, and a touchdown of his own, while Cameron Latu accounted for the 2 other touchdown catches.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
