Union County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL UNION COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seneca, or 9 miles northeast of Clayton, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clayton, Clayton Lake State Park and Seneca. This includes Highway 64 near Mile Marker 429. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

