Pennsylvania business establishments grew year over year

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has slapped two restaurants with consumer alerts. One was posted for the Silk Elephant in Squirrel Hill on Monday and another for Crud’s Grill in North Braddock Tuesday. Live roaches were spotted in the kitchen of the Silk Elephant, and the Health Department says food was held at unsafe temperatures and there were cleaning and sanitation problems. At Crud’s Grill, inspectors say there were several flies in the kitchen and a dog was seen walking next to the kitchen, in the bar and in dining areas, which is a repeat violation. The inspection report lists several dozen other cleaning and sanitation violations. When the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO