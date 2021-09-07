CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest Echo show and more Amazon devices are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have found tons of products currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 that’s now getting a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can grab one for as low as $100. This is the second-generation Echo Show 8, which means you get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, along with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered during calls. It also features Alexa support, which means you can ask your smart display to perform several tasks for you. Plus, you also get a mic and camera off button and a built-in camera shutter if you are concerned about privacy issues.

