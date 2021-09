The Red Sox go for a series split in St. Pete behind Eduardo Rodriguez against the first-place Rays (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). For one day, everything was sort of okay. With Chris Sale on the mound and a skeletal lineup out there, replete with Jack Lopez making his big-league debut, the Sox got on the board in the series and to start September, which almost definitionally cannot be worse than August. Tonight E-Rod looks to make it two in a row for the depleted Sox against rookie phenom Shane McClahanan, who enters the game with an ERA of 3.59, a full run and a half lower than Eddie’s.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO