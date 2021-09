A man called police Sept. 1 to complain about the care he received at a nursing home facility, stating that he had to wait for more than an hour for assistance on occasion. It was noted that he refused to allow some workers in his room. He was also unhappy because he received paperwork that the facility was discharging him. It was determined that this is a civil matter and does not involve police action.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO