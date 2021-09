Kevin Gausman has seen September baseball with the Giants before. He started four games in September last year with a spot in the expanded playoffs on the line. Gausman had a 2.35 ERA in those four appearances, striking out 29 batters in 23 innings, and opponents hit just .159 against him. He even threw a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning against the San Diego Padres on the final game of the season, but the Giants fell short and lost their third straight game to end the year and their playoff hopes.

