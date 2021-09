The Philadelphia Eagles got a steal in Kenneth Gainwell, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His role could only keep growing this season. At the time of the 2021 NFL Draft, it was hard to believe the Philadelphia Eagles were able to land former Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell on day three, much less all the way down in round five. All the way down at pick number 150 overall, the Eagles managed to get a running back with one of the best all-around skill sets in the entire draft at his position.

