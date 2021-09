Jason Smith: “Jimmy Garoppolo basically revealed himself that he was named the 49ers’ starting QB. But let's be honest, how long is he really going to be the starter of this team? In my opinion, not very long. Why? Because not once this preseason has Kyle Shanahan committed to either Jimmy, or rookie Trey Lance. I can understand seeing what both guys are capable of, but any time Shanahan is asked the question he basically gaslights the media for even bringing it up. Even Bill Belichick gave us more in the Cam Newton and Mac Jones competition. This has been under a shroud of secrecy for so long, I have doubts Jimmy will be the starter beyond this week.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO