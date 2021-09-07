ECU senior from Shawnee to study in France this semester
ADA – Two East Central University seniors are fulfilling their dreams – as well as building their academic portfolios – by studying abroad in France this semester. Shelby Baker, a management major from Bristow, and Kelsey Mader, a marketing major from Shawnee, will study this fall at the University of Limoges in Limoges, France. Each student will earn a Global Business Certificate from ECU for their efforts. Plus, the University of Limoges will accept their ECU transfer credits and issue them a degree as well.www.news-star.com
Comments / 0