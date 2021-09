Solana (SOL) has dominated the market recently in terms of price and adoption. The better part of a month has seen Solana claim multiple positions in the top 10 cryptos by market cap. The altcoin has done tremendously well in terms of price. Shaking off every crash with ease. Then going on to set multiple all-time highs in the space of a week. Its market cap has grown so much that it has beaten out top coins like Dogecoin and Ripple (XRP) to claim the 6th spot.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO