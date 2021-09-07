New Entergy Restoration Map and Estimated Restoration Times

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

(New Orleans) According to Entergy, as of Labor Day morning, just over 430,000 customers are without power in Louisiana, mainly southeast Louisiana. Entergy claims Hurricane Ida wiped out more power poles than Hurricanes Katrina and Zeta combined.

Entergy workers have been working feverishly to restore power to New Orleans and southeast Louisiana customers, but the task is daunting. Hurricane Ida’s winds and rain were fierce and Entergy’s power grid took a beating.

Many out-of-town linemen have been working without showers, sleeping in their trucks and missing meals trying to restore power in Louisiana.

When President Biden toured the hurricane ravished areas recently, the White House asked that all work be halted for three hours and lineman to be off the roads as the President’s motorcade made it’s way through Louisiana. You can certainly understand why some utility workers turned their backs as Biden’s air-conditioned motorcade passed them by.

Entergy has restored power to almost 500,000 people since Hurricane Ida made landfall. Entergy claims 70% of New Orleans now has power. In Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish, however, over 200,000 customers are still in the dark. There is still a ways to go.

Damage assessment is 100% complete and we’ve released estimated restoration times. -Entergy