Terrell Owens Wants to Fight Former Eagles Teammate Donovan McNabb: ‘I’d Knock Chunky Soup From Him’
The drama between former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb, doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Owens admitted that if he had to fight someone, it would be McNabb. “And I’m dead serious,” he said. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out.” The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told Sharpe that he would operate with “controlled anger,” comparable to a Navy Seal, while confessing there would be a “fire burning inside of me.”www.complex.com
