CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Wire star Michael K Williams dies at 54

crossroadstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K Williams has died at the age of 54. The actor – who was best known for playing Omar Little in ‘The Wire’ – was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York. Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, told The Hollywood Reporter: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Michael Kenneth Williams
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Kenneth Williams
CNN

Alex Murdaugh turns himself in on charges connected to insurance fraud scheme

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were killed in June, turned himself in Thursday on charges related to an insurance fraud scheme. A beige SUV containing Murdaugh pulled up to the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center late Thursday morning, and Murdaugh was seen exiting the vehicle shortly after it pulled through a gate. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy