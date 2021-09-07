The Wire star Michael K Williams dies at 54
Michael K Williams has died at the age of 54. The actor – who was best known for playing Omar Little in ‘The Wire’ – was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York. Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, told The Hollywood Reporter: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”www.crossroadstoday.com
