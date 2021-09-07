Inspiration4 ‘Go’ for historic all-civilian launch from Kennedy Space Center

Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to space, today announced the final two members of the four-person crew The crew of Inspiration4 (L-R) Jared Isaacman, Dr. Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski. (Inspiration4)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Teams from SpaceX and the Inspiration4 mission met Thursday for a readiness review of their launch systems ahead of the first all-civilian spaceflight to orbit next week.

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, September 15 for the date of the historic launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The 24-hour launch window opens at midnight. SpaceX plans to narrow the time down to a five-hour window about three days before the launch, depending on weather conditions at the site.

The Inspiration crew, including Mission Commander billionaire Jared Isaacman, met at SpaceX’s headquarters in California last week for a final review of the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft, recovery assets, and other key elements of the Inspiration4 mission.

The crew is scheduled to arrive in Florida Thursday to begin their final preparations for the mission.

The Inspiration4 mission aims to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor Complex is offering a special package for spectators that includes two days of admission to the complex, exclusive access to certain exhibits, and one of the closest views of the historic launch.

Learn more about the Insipration4 mission and support for St. Jude Children’s Hospital here.

