Chalk Festival Returns to Fine Arts Garden/Wade Lagoon

Sat 9/11 @ noon-5PM Slowly, beloved festivals and events are coming back, especially those happening outdoors where people feel (and are) relatively safe. One of those is the Cleveland Museum of Art’s annual Chalk Festival, taking place around its Fine Arts Garden on the museum’s south end, launched by the its former community arts director and local creative sparkplug Robin VanLear. The festival was launched in 1990, inspired by an Italian Renaissance tradition where street artists made chalk copies of religious paintings on the plazas outside cathedrals.