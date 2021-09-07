CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Chalk Festival Returns to Fine Arts Garden/Wade Lagoon

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSat 9/11 @ noon-5PM Slowly, beloved festivals and events are coming back, especially those happening outdoors where people feel (and are) relatively safe. One of those is the Cleveland Museum of Art’s annual Chalk Festival, taking place around its Fine Arts Garden on the museum’s south end, launched by the its former community arts director and local creative sparkplug Robin VanLear. The festival was launched in 1990, inspired by an Italian Renaissance tradition where street artists made chalk copies of religious paintings on the plazas outside cathedrals.

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#Community Arts#Chalk#Cleveland Museum Of Art#Museum#Italian#Renaissance#Outlaws I I

Comments / 0

Community Policy