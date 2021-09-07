Critical injuries reported after vehicle falls on Middle River man

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday evening rescue in Middle River.

At just before 8 p.m., medics responded to the unit block of Ambo Circle (21220).

At the scene, firefighters found a man trapped under a vehicle that had fallen on top of him.

Rescue workers were able to free the man, and he was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma Center.

The male victim reportedly sustained critical injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

