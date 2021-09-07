Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day community fair

The Central Labor Council kicked off their annual Labor Day community fair this morning in central Bakersfield in honor of the sacrifices workers have made across the United States to build this nation.

Several groups showed up such as the city council and union leaders within Kern.

Although the temperatures were more than 100 degrees that did not stop the men from Positive Visions from dancing, working, and helping others. Staff member Johnny Yarbrough said he wanted to come out Monday to honor the workers.

“This is my first time ever doing this so something inside told me to come out and volunteer today,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough said he knows how hard Americans work and president of Kern Inyo and Mono County Central Labor Council, Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz feels the same.

“Labor Day is a day to relax a day to recognize all the hard-working people we work so hard throughout the years through this covid through everything especially these last three years,” said Ceja-Butkiewicz.

Imelda said that without unions we would not have a lot of the rights we have today, so it is time to celebrate.

“We’re here celebrating what unions have done for the working-class higher wages, sick leave, protection at work so we’re here celebrating all the great things we have accomplished through collective bargaining,” said Ceja-Butkiewicz.

The fair provided free vaccinations, PPE, food, and information about unionizing. Dolores Huerta said it was important she showed up for the working class.

“If it were not for labor unions, we would not have a middle class in our society and if we do not have a middle class we do not have a democracy.” Said Huerta. “So, this is really important that we celebrate Labor Day and remember the people that feed us, take care of us, and build our homes and pick up our garbage, take care of our children and our elderly. These are the labor people that do this work, and we have to remember and respect them.”