CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Two Alternative Ways to End the Year Early.

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many people, 2021 has not been a much better year than 2020, even though September has not yet concluded: wildfires which have raged out of control, named tropical systems which wreaked havoc, the botched end to the war in Afghanistan, record heat in some places, and a pandemic caused by something named either 2019 Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 or 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2 or HCoV-19 or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or something like that — complete with assorted Lambda, Mu, Delta, United, American, JetBlue, and other variants — which led to unprecedented quarantines, isolation, endless shortages of goods and services, long lines, and portions of the travel industry and some other sectors of the worldwide economy which are still struggling to recover…

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Yom Kippur#Christmas Island#Lambda Mu Delta#United#American#Jewish#Shofar#Hebrew#The Eastern Time Zone#French#Polynesian
Fast Company

Delta variant danger zones: COVID-19 forecast map shows where hotspots could be 2 weeks from now

With the official start to fall only a week away and the commencement of colder weather, concerns are growing that we could be on the cusp of a rapid increase in delta variant COVID-19 infections. One of the best ways to dampen this likely rise, of course, is getting a vaccine. But even then, we could be in for a deluge of infection as the colder months progress. Though it’s impossible to know exactly how bad things could get in the long term, in the short term we have a much better idea. The Mayo Clinic has put together an interactive map that charts COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S. for the prior 60 days—and forecasts where the hotspots will be two weeks out.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox46.com

Airline passengers react to possible COVID-19 vaccination requirement

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thousands of passengers are taking to the skies ahead of another busy travel weekend at Charlotte-Douglas airport. But those numbers could drop significantly if a Biden administration proposal becomes a reality. Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the Biden administration explained in an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

This Major International Airline Has Just Rejected a Vaccine Mandate For its Pilots and Cabin Crew

A major international airline says it won’t force its pilots, cabin crew or any other frontline worker to have the COVID-19 vaccine even as more countries make vaccination a requirement of entry for aircrew. Delta Air Lines joint venture partner KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said on Monday that having the shot would remain a “personal choice” and that it wouldn’t interfere with that choice.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines 3-Day Hawaii Sale From $99.00 Each Way

Alaska Airlines has just announced a three-day fare sale to Hawaii. These fares must be booked by 11:59 pm on September 16, 2021. Travel dates are from September 28, 2021 through March 10, 2021. Sample Sale Fares. Here are a few fare examples from popular Alaska Airlines gateway cities:. As...
HAWAII STATE
cu-sentry.com

UN Declares Code Red for Humanity

On Monday, Aug. 9 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released their report on the current state of the Earth’s climate. The 42 page report shares various statistics that break down the “widespread and rapid” changes in the Earth’s atmosphere, cryosphere and biosphere. The report predicts a potentially grim future for Earth if something isn’t done about greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Even then, the IPCC predicts there will still be drastic changes to the climate over the next 30 years. These could take the form of heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts, tropical cyclones, and other extreme weather events.
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

Finnair continues its network ramp-up in Asia, North America and Europe

Finnair is continuing its network ramp-up, with expansions across Europe, Asia and North America. Finnair Airbus A330-300 at Helsinki Vantaa Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The move is being taken as vaccine coverage improves and countries open up. Asia. Finnair currently serves Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok daily.,with services...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Why Does The CDC Even Bother With This List?

On Monday, the CDC made updates to its COVID-19 travel recommendation list. Most notably, the Caribbean nations of Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as Belize, were added to the Level 4 Travel Health Notice (THN) category. That’s the highest warning level indicating the country has high levels of COVID and travel is not recommended.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

Qantas To Bar Unvaccinated Travelers From International Flights, France’s New Travel Restrictions, TSA To Accept Digital Driver’s Licenses & More- Travel News!

Skift says that 20 Years After 9/11 a Resilient Airline Industry Faces New Challenges. Frommer’s writes You’re Staying Where?! The World’s Most Oddly Shaped Hotels. USA Today reports France’s New Travel Restriction Bans Unvaccinated US Tourists. Fodor’s writes about The 15 Best Fall Foliage Trips in the US. Smarter Travel...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Bizarre New Restriction On Airline Lounges In Hawaii

Starting today, the State of Hawaii is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to enter an airport lounge. While Honolulu already requires proof of vaccination to dine indoors, this rule has a bizarre exception. New Restrictions on Airline Lounges In Hawaii, But An Odd Exception.
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Review: United Club Houston (IAH – Terminal C1)

In all my years of flying, I’ve rarely seen a lounge this packed. After just a few moments in the Terminal C North (C1) United Club at Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH), I turned around and left. This is a nice lounge in terms of decor and is actually fairly large, but if you hit at a busy time, it’s simply not worth the effort.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

137K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy