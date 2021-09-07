CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Sept. 6 State Football Rankings

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

www.ozarkssportszone.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelcn.com

NYSSWA FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Avon comes in as No. 3 Class D team in state; Livonia inside top-10 in ‘C’

Tuesday saw the return of the New York State Sports Writer’s Association state high school football rankings following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s state championships. This season, with the NYSPHSAA tournaments set to return, so have the rankings and several local programs find themselves listed near the top of their respective classification.
LIVONIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Ozark Sports Zone

Missouri State wins home opener with a thrilling finish

SPRINGFIELD – In a game that featured five touchdowns in the final three minutes, 17 seconds, Missouri State emerged victorious, topping visiting Central Arkansas, 43-34, in MSU’s home opener here Saturday. MSU (1-1) racked up 374 yards of total offense, including 213 in the second half, and showed remarkable resolve...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#State Football#Examiner#Stlhighschoolsports Com#Ozone Sports#The St Joseph News Press#Kres#The Daily Journal#Cbc#Raytown#Battle#Carthage#Ladue#Rockwood Summit#Micds#Harrisonville#Grandview#Lincoln#Valle Catholic#Summit Christian
Ozark Sports Zone

Lane, Braswell earn conference honors for football Bears

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State standouts Xavier Lane and Montrae Braswell have combined to collect three conference honors this week, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Sunday. Both players provided remarkable moments in the final three minutes of the Bears 43-34 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday evening at Plaster Stadium.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark Sports Zone

Glendale defense shines in shut out win over Hillcrest

SPRINGFIELD — Cole Feuerbacher threw five touchdowns, the Glendale defense added four more and the Falcons rode one of the most dominant first-half showings in state history to a 74-0 victory over a shorthanded Hillcrest team on Thursday night at Lowe Stadium. Glendale scored 30 points in each of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Rolla wins team title at Marshfield Golf Invitational

The Rolla Bulldogs fired a 322 to capture this year’s Marshfield Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9. The tournament took place at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield. The Bulldogs were led by Abby Hobbs who carded a 73. Hobbs got help from teammates Emma Hobbs (78), Callie Harmon (83),...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Week 3 Live Football Updates

PHOTOS – EXTENDED VIDEO. No. 7 Nixa 49, Willard 14 FINAL – RECAP – VIDEO – Camdenton 45, Parkview 8 FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ozark Sports Zone

Evangel falls 38-35 to Culver-Stockton

CANTON, Mo. – Culver-Stockton scored 10 unanswered points over a three-minute stretch to take control of a nip-and-tuck battle with Evangel, ultimately holding on for a 38-35 victory Saturday evening at Ellison Poulton Stadium. After Evangel’s Bryce Nyumah tied the contest with a 75-yard scoring run on the first snap...
CANTON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Week 3 Football Roundup

PHOTOS – EXTENDED VIDEO. No. 7 Nixa 49, Willard 14 FINAL – RECAP – VIDEO – Central 49, Agape 0 FINAL – RECAP – PHOTOS – VIDEO. Camdenton 45, Parkview 8 FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO. Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35 FINAL. Carl Junction 33, Branson 7 FINAL. Aurora 40, Rogersville...
FOOTBALL
Ozark Sports Zone

Central snaps 53-game losing streak with 49-0 win

For the first time in six years, Springfield’s Central High School can finally celebrate a Friday night football victory. The Bulldogs thumped Agape Boarding School 49-0 at Harrison Stadium on Friday, ending a 53-game losing streak for their program. “We’ve been waiting for this one a long time,” said Central...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lamar the more physical team in 31-7 win against McDonald County

There was only one blemish on Lamar’s record last season: a 42-41 loss in week three against McDonald County. Twelve months later, with another week three contest against the Mustangs looming, that game was understandably on the Tigers’ minds at practice this week. “It was brought up quite a bit,”...
LAMAR, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Nixa bounces back from first loss with dominant win over Willard

NIXA — In their first full game without Ramone Green, the Nixa Eagles had the opportunity to prove their offense was capable of putting up big numbers without their star running back. They did — which is good, because they won’t have Green for a while. The junior on Friday...
NIXA, MO
Pekin Daily Times

Defensive fireworks keep state-ranked Pekin football shining against Dunlap

PEKIN — Fireworks lit up the night sky overhead as Pekin celebrated its season-opening Mid-Illini Conference victory — and yet another stellar defensive effort. The Class 7A No. 10 ranked Dragons limited their third successive opponent to single digits in a 27-7 win over visiting Dunlap in front of a packed Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy