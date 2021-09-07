UK launches 270 million pound fund to support green heating technology

(Reuters) - The UK government said on Tuesday it has launched a new 270 million pound ($373.63 million) fund in its bid to gradually transition away from gas boilers over the next 15 years.

The Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) will only support low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps, solar and geothermal energy, which would enable more places in the country to use these from 2022, according to a statement bit.ly/3zLcyB3 from the government.

GHNF is expected to fund the delivery of enough total carbon savings by 2050 to equal taking 4.5 million cars in England off the road for a year, the statement added.

($1 = 0.7226 pounds)