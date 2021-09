(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were killed in June, turned himself in Thursday on charges related to an insurance fraud scheme. A beige SUV containing Murdaugh pulled up to the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center late Thursday morning, and Murdaugh was seen exiting the vehicle shortly after it pulled through a gate. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

