Preview & Synopsis For Next Week’s Heels Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeels airs its fifth episode next Sunday, and a new promo and synopsis for the episode is online. You can see the preview below for the episode, “Swerve,” which is described as follows:. “When the South Georgia State Fair shows interest in featuring the DWL at this year’s fair, it’s...

411mania.com

cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 premiere spoilers: Is Nic’s exit teased in synopsis?

This week Fox unveiled some of the first details about the upcoming The Resident season 5 premiere and, of course, one subject is on our mind: Nic. How in the world are the writers going to address the departure of Emily VanCamp? The shocking news was reported recently that she is leaving the show after four seasons, and this exit does create a really tough predicament for the writers. With the character being a new mom, it’s hard to justify why she’d leave her family behind. It makes us very concerned that there’s no choice other than to kill her off outright.
411mania.com

Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a bout for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that Malakai Black will face Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday’s show. The match was made after Black beat Lee Johnson and Rhodes had to come out and chase Black away after the match. Rhodes then announced the match in a backstage segment afterward.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

AEW Dark: Elevation features Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston teaming up, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:. * Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx. * Red Velvet...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast. The main event will feature Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a “Bunkhouse Brawl” match. You can check out the updated card below:. * Bunkhouse Brawl: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson. * Steve...
411mania.com

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Laredo Kid is facing John Skylar on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT before tonight’s show:
cartermatt.com

Heels episode 5 preview: Prepare for the steel cage match

As we get ourselves set up for Heels episode 5 on Starz next week, a wrestling tradition is at the center of it: The cage match. So who is taking part here? Think in terms of Ace Spade and his brand-new rival in Bobby Pin. What, of course, makes this...
411mania.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Heels

Heels returns for its fifth episode on Starz tonight, as the DWL goes to the South Georgia State Fair. The episode, “Swerve,” airs tonight at 9 PM ET/PT on the cable network, and you can see the preview and synopsis for the episode below:. “When the South Georgia State Fair...
411mania.com

Next Week’s AEW Rampage To Be Two Hours, First Matches Set`

Next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage will be double-sized at two hours, and the first matches are set. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that next week’s show will run two hours and set the following bouts for the show:. * Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian...
wrestlinginc.com

Heels Viewership And Key Demo Rating, Video For Next Week

The fifth episode of Heels drew 79,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is even with the fourth episode, which also drew 79,000 viewers. Heels drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is also even with last week’s 0.02...
411mania.com

Paige Teases ‘January’ In New Tweet

– Late last month, former WWE Superstar Paige (aka Saraya Knight) sent out a tweet that she’s “not done yet,” possibly teasing an eventual return to the ring. Earlier today, she shared another tweet, simply writing, “January,” sparking more discussion on a possible return. You can view her tweet here:
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s Dynamite that will air on Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the results below, PWInsider:. * AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Brothers defeated Butcher and The Blade. Private Party attacked them and Santana and Ortiz made the save. * Anna Jay...
411mania.com

Online Pre-sale Happening Now For WWE Debut At UBS Arena

The online pre-sale for the WWE debut at the UBS Arena in Long Island is happening now with the pre-sale code RAW. As you might guess from the code, the event will be a live episode of Monday Night RAW on November 29. Local advertising lists Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Damian Priest and RK-Bro as the dark match main event.
massivelyop.com

Lord of the Rings Online to preview Brawler class and Legendary Item improvements this week

Lord of the Rings Online fans are due for a preview of their future this week, as SSG is running a preview test for two highly anticipated features. Both the much-needed legendary item revamp and the brand-new Brawler class are going onto the public test server on Wednesday. This should allow for a whole ton of data mining and answered questions about what the revamp and new class actually entail.
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Eight" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Eight" the eighth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 28th and from the sound of things, both Rick (Cameron Gellman) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) are going to be having a pretty difficult time of things, though with a couple of episodes before we get to "Chapter Eight", exactly why is a bit of a mystery, at least when it comes to Rick. Per the synopsis, Rick's world is "crashing down around him" which leads him to focus on protecting Solomon Grundy, who he has been secretly feeding in the woods all season thus far. Beth's difficulty appears to come at the hands of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), which is a pretty terrifying prospect.
wegotthiscovered.com

Official Hawkeye Synopsis Teases Clint’s Next Adventure

The pandemic is far from over, but the long stagnation experienced by the film industry seems to be coming to an end. Several highly anticipated films have received rave reviews following their release in theaters, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus are getting subscribers amped up for the release of new and returning series like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney Plus’ upcoming Hawkeye.
411mania.com

WWE News: Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis Get Married on NXT, B-FAB Wins In-Ring Debut

– Wedding bells were heard in a wrestling ring on NXT for Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis — and for once, nothing disrupted the ceremony. The main event of tonight’s NXT saw the wedding between Hartwell and Lumis take place. While there were some levels of trepidation among the guests as to whether this might be pulled off, and indeed Lumis did choke out the man officiating the wedding, it went through just fine thanks to Beth Phoenix getting ordained online the night before.
411mania.com

AEW Announces Return To Chicago For Thanksgiving Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will return to Chicago, IL on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. The taping will be at the WinTrust Arena, which normally has a capacity of 10,387. It will include a live AEW Dynamite as well as the taping of AEW Rampage that will air on November 26. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be found here.
411mania.com

411 On Wrestling Podcast: WWE NXT 2.0 Reaction, Bron Breakker, More

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the WWE NXT 2.0 debut episode, Bron Breakker’s potential, Tommaso Ciampa capturing the NXT title, and much more. *Intro. *1:08 Initial reaction to WWE NXT 2.0. *2:45 Bron Breakker. *7:01 Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT title. *16:04 Other...
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Debut of Adam Cole

Tonight will see AEW make its live debut in Newark, New Jersey with a live episode of Dynamite, which includes the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The lineup includes. * Dan Lambert challenges anyone to face the Men of the Year. * Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge...

