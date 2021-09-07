CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Most Americans hunting for new jobs within next 12 months

By Moses Small
KGET 17
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Labor Day, a day to celebrate the American worker. But the Coronavirus has put a subtle twist on this national holiday. Experts say Americans are growing less attached to their jobs … especially during the pandemic. CNBC says workplaces around the country face a ‘great resignation,’ with over half of Americans expecting to look for a new job within the next year. This comes as some young Kern residents say they don’t love their jobs as much as their parents did.

