Most Americans hunting for new jobs within next 12 months

Today is Labor Day, a day to celebrate the American worker. But the Coronavirus has put a subtle twist on this national holiday. Experts say Americans are growing less attached to their jobs … especially during the pandemic. CNBC says workplaces around the country face a ‘great resignation,’ with over half of Americans expecting to look for a new job within the next year. This comes as some young Kern residents say they don’t love their jobs as much as their parents did.