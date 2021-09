A new business course, BUS 349: Social Entrepreneurship, was recently approved and will be integrated into the Department of Business and MMC’s CityEdge program. Designed by Assistant Professor of Marketing Lennay Chapman, the course will instruct students about business models that put social change at the heart of the business mission. Through case studies, students gain a broad and critical perspective of the many forms social entrepreneurship can take. Students also examine the ethical challenges that can arise when deciding how to deliver social value.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO