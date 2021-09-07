CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin car dealership works with low inventory as chip-shortage wares on industry

koamnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOPLIN, Mo. – Shoppers looking for a good deal, or even decent deal, on a new vehicle over Labor Day weekend may have been disappointed once they got to dealership lots. “Normally this time of year there’s large rebates to help you move inventory. But the manufacturers don’t have to put those big rebates on them right now because inventory’s so slim,” says Moony Starr, Chief Operating Officer of Skyway Auto Group.

www.koamnewsnow.com

