Groton Town Police seek suspects who took two register tills at Walmart Sunday

Groton — Groton Town police are seeking two men who stole two cash register tills containing a total of about $7,000 from the Gold Star Highway Walmart Sunday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred at 2:06 p.m. Police said still photos and store video showed the two men approach a store clerk and then go behind the counter to remove the two tills. They then went out the front door and drove off in a white Chevrolet Silverado two-door pickup truck.