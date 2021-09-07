CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groton, CT

Groton Town Police seek suspects who took two register tills at Walmart Sunday

The Day
 9 days ago

Groton — Groton Town police are seeking two men who stole two cash register tills containing a total of about $7,000 from the Gold Star Highway Walmart Sunday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred at 2:06 p.m. Police said still photos and store video showed the two men approach a store clerk and then go behind the counter to remove the two tills. They then went out the front door and drove off in a white Chevrolet Silverado two-door pickup truck.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cash Register#Chevrolet#Nike
Fox News

Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. Derek Chauvin was convicted earlier...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy