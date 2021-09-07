CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IL

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: One new death reported in Randolph County on Monday

 9 days ago

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:05 p.m., Monday, September 6. This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

