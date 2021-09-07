Democrats spar over big spending package

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The debate over the debt ceiling is heating up again on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are facing another key deadline in just a few weeks. As congressional Democrats forge ahead on their proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan to shore up the nation’s social safety net, a new challenge: to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt, and to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month.

