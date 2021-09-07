CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats spar over big spending package

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Manchin, Sanders spar over Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin confirmed Sunday that he will not vote for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan that will drastically reshape the nation’s social safety net — prompting Sen. Bernie Sanders to rip the decision as “not acceptable.”. Manchin (D-WV) — who holds a key vote in the narrowly divided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Spar#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
erienewsnow.com

What's in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan

Democrats in Congress are pushing ahead with a sweeping $3.5 trillion, 10-year spending plan that marks the latest step in their drive to expand education, health care and childcare support, tackle the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure. Party leaders are hoping to use the annual budget process...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Senators grill Blinken over Afghanistan crisis

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
FOREIGN POLICY
erienewsnow.com

Senate leaders spar over raising the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The debate over the debt ceiling is heating up again on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are facing another key deadline in just a few weeks. As congressional Democrats forge ahead on their proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan to shore up the nation’s social safety net, a new challenge: to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt, and to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kjzz.org

Congressional Democrats Push To Include DACA In Budget Package

This week, the parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate is deliberating on whether to allow a sweeping immigration reform measure into a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package proposed by congressional Democrats. The measure could give some 8 million undocumented immigrants a pathway to legal status — including those brought to the U.S....
PHOENIX, AZ
Roll Call Online

Senate Democrats prepare to tweak House reconciliation package

Senate Democrats on Tuesday began vocalizing the many ways in which they expect their reconciliation package to differ from the legislation House committees have been marking up, with some of the biggest disagreements occurring in the tax, health care and climate policy arenas. The Senate Finance Committee wants to directly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
baconsrebellion.com

Democratic Lawmakers Threaten Spending Bill Over SALT Cap Repeal

Tax that man behind the tree. As Congress works to pass a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package a group of “moderate” Democrats are threatening to block the spending bill unless the State and Local Tax (SALT) caps are repealed. Prior to Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law, state and local taxes were fully deductible on federal income tax returns (for itemized filers). The 2017 tax law, passed at the urging of Donald Trump, limited the SALT deduction to $10,000. This cap has long rankled Democrats elected to office in high-tax, high-spending locales such as the New York metropolitan area and San Francisco. Closer to home the cap also impacts people living in Virginia’s high-cost, high-tax areas like Northern Virginia.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy