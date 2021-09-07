Virginia is funding more school counselors and support staff as student mental health needs increase
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- As students return to the classroom, Virginia is putting millions in additional funding towards more school counselors and other support staff. The new policies from the General Assembly are being implemented at a time when pediatricians across the state are reporting an alarming decline in the mental, behavioral, academic and physical health of their patients.www.wavy.com
