CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia is funding more school counselors and support staff as student mental health needs increase

By Jackie DeFusco
WAVY News 10
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- As students return to the classroom, Virginia is putting millions in additional funding towards more school counselors and other support staff. The new policies from the General Assembly are being implemented at a time when pediatricians across the state are reporting an alarming decline in the mental, behavioral, academic and physical health of their patients.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Mcclellan
Fox News

Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. Derek Chauvin was convicted earlier...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy