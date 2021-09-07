CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Cole Sulser: Falters in Monday's loss

 9 days ago

Sulser (4-4) took the loss Monday versus Kansas City. He allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout in one inning. The 31-year-old was responsible for Kansas City's two-run rally in the eighth inning that erased a narrow Baltimore lead. Sulser has allowed runs to score in four of his last seven outings, and he's taken a 1-2 record with a save and two blown saves in that span. For the year, he owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 67:21 K:BB in 52.1 innings with six saves, three blown saves and three holds. Save chances have been rare in Baltimore this year, and Sulser's recent inconsistency adds another layer of risk for fantasy managers despite his solid season ratios.

