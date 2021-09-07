Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Pokes trio of singles
Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. All three of the first baseman's hits were singles, and he accounted for half of the hits St. Louis recorded in the game. Goldschmidt has gone a bit quiet in run production, as he's gone five straight games without an RBI. For the year, he's slashing a hearty .286/.355/.485 with 24 home runs, 82 RBI, 76 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 578 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
