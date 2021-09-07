CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Pokes trio of singles

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldschmidt went 3-for-4 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. All three of the first baseman's hits were singles, and he accounted for half of the hits St. Louis recorded in the game. Goldschmidt has gone a bit quiet in run production, as he's gone five straight games without an RBI. For the year, he's slashing a hearty .286/.355/.485 with 24 home runs, 82 RBI, 76 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 578 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Houston Chronicle

MLB: The Woodlands' Goldschmidt a Roberto Clemente Award nominee

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was nominated to represent the franchise for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. Goldschmidt, a six-time nominee for the award, graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2006 after helping the Highlanders to the state championship that spring for head coach Ron Eastman. Major...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing new for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past few years. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Dodgers#St Louis#Rbi
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
ClutchPoints

Is Juan Soto the best player in baseball?

This baseball season has been taken over by young talent, with players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and, most recently, Wander Franco and the 20-year-old rookie’s eye-popping on-base streak dominating much of the discussion. But there are, of course, so many great young players throughout the game. In...
MLB
Yardbarker

3 MLB Pitchers Who Will Reach 3,000 Strikeouts After Max Scherzer

It was an unbelievable performance on Sunday for the future Hall of Famer, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and fanned nine in total. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. Today, we’re going to look at three other active pitchers who could...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
expressnews.com

Astros' Yordan Alvarez practicing at first base

ARLINGTON — After his somewhat unexpected success in left field, Yordan Alvarez’s defensive duties may be expanding. Alvarez has increased his pregame work at first base during recent days. On Sunday, manager Dusty Baker acknowledged he tried to put Alvarez at first base during last week’s 11-2 blowout win against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
The Associated Press

Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night.
MLB
Yardbarker

Umpire Junior Valentine 'doing well' after being hit in face by errant throw

Umpire Junior Valentine was hit in the face by an errant throw on Monday, and he showed some toughness afterwards. Valentine was serving as the first base umpire in Monday’s New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals game. In the bottom of the second, Kevin Pillar hit a ball up the middle. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa made the stop and spun around for the throw, but the throw went up the line and hit Valentine in the head.
MLB
Quad-Cities Times

Trio of pitchers carry Bandits to win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Quad Cities River Bandits shook off a lopsided defeat on Tuesday with a bounce-back victory on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Cedar Rapids. The High-A Central club is leading the Western Division and has a trio of pitchers to thank for Wednesday's 4-0 victory.
FanSided

Cardinals playoff odds: St. Louis’ chances decreasing

The St. Louis Cardinals are only 2.5 games back in the wild card race, but their odds of advancing to the postseason are slim. Yadier Molina recently declared that teams knew the St. Louis Cardinals were a very real postseason threat after they trounced the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 on Friday night, crawling within 1.5 games of the second National League wild card spot.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy