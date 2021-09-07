CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royals' Domingo Tapia: Snares win Monday

Tapia (2-0) pitched 1.2 perfect innings, recording one strikeout and earning the win Monday versus Baltimore. The 30-year-old relieved starter Kris Bubic with one out in the sixth inning and managed to keep Kansas City's deficit to one run. Tapia then picked up the win as the Royals pulled ahead in the eighth inning. He's strung together 5.1 scoreless innings across his last five appearances, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in that span. For the year, he has a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 22 innings overall.

clevelandstar.com

Indians rally for 11-inning win over Royals

Austin Hedges' bloop single with two outs in the top of the 11th inning lifted the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. After the Royals' Ervin Santana (1-2) retired the first two batters in the 11th, Bobby Bradley was intentionally walked. Hedges lofted one just beyond the reach of first baseman Carlos Santana, scoring pinch runner Daniel Johnson, who began the inning at second. Yu Chang then drove in Bradley with a double.
MLB
Daily Chief-Union

McMillan, others step up, lead Royals to win

The Wynford volleyball team may still be missing one of its top hitters. But on Tuesday, senior middle hitter and setter Averi McMillan showed she and other hitters can step up in her absence. McMillan ended the night with a triple-double with 15 assists, 12 kills and 12 digs while...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
chatsports.com

Royals rough up Dallas Keuchel in 7-2 win

It took two hours to get started, and it didn’t end until after 12:30 am, but the Royals beat the White Sox, 7-2, to open a three-game set. Carlos Hernandez continued his recent trend of being a stud, firing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed just two runs, both in his last inning of work after the Royals had built a 7-0 lead. This game started almost two hours after its scheduled time due to rain in the area, but Hernandez was very sharp, particularly early on. He’s been really, really good this year. It’s always nice when these things happen in a positive way.
MLB
numberfire.com

Royals give Adalberto Mondesi Monday off

The Kansas City Royals did not list Adalberto Mondesi in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mondesi, who has already done multiple stints on the IL this season, will take Monday afternoon off to rest after starting in Sunday's big win over the Chicago White Sox. Hanser Alberto will start at third base and bat eighth with Mondesi on the bench.
MLB
Hutch Post

Perez, Hernandez win Royals monthly awards

KANSAS CITY, MO. (September 2, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that catcher Salvador Perez and right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of August. The awards are determined by a local media vote. Perez, 31, led...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Solid in no-decision Monday

Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four. After working two innings in a relief appearance Thursday, it was thought Bubic would have a limited workload in his next start, but the southpaw tossed 95 pitches (61 strikes) before exiting. While he provided a solid line, he was on the hook for his seventh loss before the Royals took their only lead of the game in the eighth inning. Bubic will carry a 5.07 ERA and 95:53 K:BB through 104.2 innings into his next outing.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Royals seek season-series win against White Sox

In a results-oriented game like baseball, moral victories don’t mean much. But improvement against the top team in your division definitely is reason for hope heading into the next season. That’s the situation the Royals (60-75) are in as they conclude the season series against the Chicago White Sox (79-57)...
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Sports
ESPN

Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0 on Sunday. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks.
MLB
LJWORLD

Orioles tie up series with 7-3 win over Royals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night. DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece. “I did like how we swung the bat early,”...
MLB
KSN.com

Royals win 3-2 against the Orioles

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals have another win after a close game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday. While the Orioles had a one-point lead going into the 4th inning, Hanser Alberto hit a home run in the 5th to tie the game. It was his second homer of the year.
MLB
austinnews.net

Orioles belt three homers in win over Royals

Austin Hays extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a two-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night. Cedric Mullins hit his 27th home run of the season and DJ Stewart also went deep for the Orioles, who earned their third victory in four games. Anthony Santander had two hits and scored twice.
MLB
Camden Chat

Orioles strike down the Royals in 7-3 win

The rookies were the story of the game tonight, with the Birds ambushing the Royals’ rookie starter and Mike Baumann looking impressive in his Orioles debut. As a result, Baltimore was able to even the series at one game apiece. But before we get into all that let’s talk defense.
MLB
Washington Post

Orioles’ offense backs up rookie arms in win over Royals

BALTIMORE — After the Baltimore Orioles finished their series against the New York Yankees with a second straight one-run victory Sunday, Manager Brandon Hyde quipped that he told his team it was acceptable to win 7-2 on occasion. An unearned run in Tuesday’s eighth inning prevented Hyde from being prophetic,...
MLB
KVOE

Kansas City Royals hold on for 3-2 win over Baltimore

The Kansas City Royals held on for a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles Monday. Baltimore took the early lead. Hanser Alberto tied the game with a solo home run in the 5th inning. Baltimore retook the lead in the bottom of the 5th. The Royals scored twice in the...
MLB
numberfire.com

Royals' Hanser Alberto starting Monday versus Orioles

The Kansas City Royals listed Hanser Alberto as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Alberto will bat eighth and cover third base while Adalberto Mondesi takes the afternoon off. Alberto has a $2,200 salary on today's FanDuel slate and is projected to score 8.9 fantasy...
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win over Minnesota Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in...
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals take series from Twins with 5-3 win

Mondesi goes yard and Isbel gives them the lead late. The Royals got a solid start by Kris Bubic, a home run by Adalberto Mondesi, and a three-hit day from Whit Merrifield, but it took a clutch hit by rookie Kyle Isbel late to give them a 5-3 win to take the series from the Twins. Bubic gave up three runs (two earned), allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six in 5 2⁄3 innings. Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont, and Scott Barlow would toss goose eggs the rest of the game to give the lineup a chance to win it late. Like last night’s game, both teams scored in the first. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a double, and Nicky Lopez followed up with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Salvador Perez drove in his 105th run of the year with a sac fly to score Whit and make it 1-0 Royals. In the bottom of the inning, it was Byron Buxton once again kick-starting the offense with a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher.
MLB
chatsports.com

KC Royals: 3 big positives from a winning road trip

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) The KC Royals, a team on the brink of last place in the American League Central, beat Minnesota 5-3 Sunday afternoon. The victory capped Kansas City’s next-to-last road trip of the season, a journey that provided at least three good things to contemplate as the Royals take Monday off before facing the A’s and Mariners at home this week.
MLB

