Royals' Domingo Tapia: Snares win Monday
Tapia (2-0) pitched 1.2 perfect innings, recording one strikeout and earning the win Monday versus Baltimore. The 30-year-old relieved starter Kris Bubic with one out in the sixth inning and managed to keep Kansas City's deficit to one run. Tapia then picked up the win as the Royals pulled ahead in the eighth inning. He's strung together 5.1 scoreless innings across his last five appearances, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in that span. For the year, he has a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 22 innings overall.www.cbssports.com
