CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Prairie Meadows Results Monday September 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

6th-$17,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.790, 44.060, 56.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.010. Thatsafactjack121311-21-51-51-2¼A. Birzer2.602.10No Tix0.30. Coco Tiger124222-32-72-52-1½E. Gonzalez2.40No Tix2.70. Five O One119444-1½3-½3-53-8A. Pusac6.30. Rebounder119533-½4-34-34-¾J. Melancon49.60. Epic114155555H. Torres30.70. Daily Double (4-4) paid $16.20; Exacta (4-3) paid $5.00; Quinella (3-4) paid $3.60;...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gaffney Ledger

Local football games cancelled

The 2021 high school football season is starting to resemble the shortened and COVID-plagued 2020 season. Gaffney High officials announced Thursday afternoon it was unable to find a replacement game for tonight after its scheduled game at Rock Hill was cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues at the York County school. Gaffney head coach Dan Jones said furious attempts to […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
midfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Early Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Cindy's Quest (L), 117R. Mangalee4-6-xShelley Brown. 2Lucky Chuckee (L), 120L. Nelson1-x-xShelley Brown. 3Big Deal Lucille (L), 117D. Lewis1-3-xDevon Gittens. 4Brown Owl (M), 120S. Chadee Jr.4-1-xElton Dickey. 5Going Commandie , 117S. Chickeness3-x-xTom Gardipy, Jr. 2nd-$16,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Lethbridge - Rmtc

1st_$3,800, , 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$3,850, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,800, , 3YO up, 3f. 4th_$3,850, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f. Lil Miss Molly124Red Sparrow124. Beautiful Babe124Sweaty Betty124. Complete Sense124One Shot to Win124. 6th_$3,850, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. She's It...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-5-Add

5th_$35,400, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:33. Time 1:09.87. Fast. Also Ran_Standup Or Shut Up, Wild Irish, Golden Sweets, Cycologist, The X Factor, Bell the Cat, Enlisted. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-1/5-1-2-5) 5 Correct Paid $1,210.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/5-1-2-5) 4 Correct Paid $294.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $82.50. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $73.85. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-3-4) paid $139.22. Daily Double (2-5) paid $90.00. Exacta (5-1) paid $143.40.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starters Allowance#Ro G#The Factor Tap For Luck#Daily Double#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belmont Park

5th_$72,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<. 9th_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$12,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Off 7:08. Time 1:39.69. Fast. Also Ran_Santa Ana Winds, Sardabling, Sweet Shelia. Exacta (3-1) paid $7.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-2) paid $8.81. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $18.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Early Entries, Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kat's Hitman (L), 122C. Kimes4-10-1Michael Hewitt. 2Flat Out Avenger (L), 119J. Alvarez2-10-7C. Trout. 3Coach Dan (L), 119F. Wethey, Jr.5-7-6Federico Villafranco. 4Lang's Fir Doll (L), 119B. Landeros6-3-11Tim Dixon. 5Fiftyshadesopurple (L), 122R. Vazquez4-5-5Sarah Davidson. 6Descent (L), 122L. Goncalves6-2-6Ronnie Cravens, III. 7Funandfunny (L), 122D. Cabrera2-6-3F. Loy. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Friday

1st_$6,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 3rd_$10,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f. 4th_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, 2½f. 5th_$9,900, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f. 7th_$10,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f. Jg Dorado Eagle124Coronados Lady Echo124. Sw This Means War126High On a Wagon124. Jtc Duke Cartel124Global King124. Df Fabulous Candy124. 8th_$10,000,...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5½f. 2nd_$16,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$23,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 4th_$23,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Laughin' Place118Danessa Baby120. Bobbies110Baby Cloud113. Be Bop a Lola124Best Cause120. Cross the Mersey120. 5th_$19,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 7½f. Chief Alpha119Don Ciccio123. Galilee119Cherrys...
DELAWARE STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sweetwater Downs Early Entries, Saturday September 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Turbo Flash (BL), 124U. Dominguez6-3-8Uriel Dominguez, Sr. 2Justified Splash (BL), 124J. Virgen6-3-xSkyler Greene. 3Antarctica (BL), 124B. Juarez5-8-xClarisa Holguin. 4Crash My Partee (BL), 124J. Dominguez3-9-4Josh Taylor. 5Gl Dicey Bride (BL), 124D. Carrillo8-7-7Chad Giles. 6Shez More Lethal (BL), 124G. Vera4-3-2Alvaro Torres. 2nd-$4,900, , 3-Year-Olds & Up ,
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-6-Add

6th_$7,643, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear. Off 10:08. Time 1:31.00. Fast. Scratched_Victorian Moon. Also Ran_Funny Flowers, Clairessence, Tuffenoughtostart, Quietly Quick. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $55.87. $0.2 Triactor (7-2-3) paid $26.28. $1 Exactor (7-2) paid $41.05. Quinella (2-7) paid $39.20. $0.2 Superfecta (7-2-3-8) paid $127.29. TOT $1,702,946.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Albuquerque-9-Add

9th_$17,300, cl, 3YO up, 5f, clear. 8 (8) Mr. Silver Express (G.Herrera)61.4023.6010.20. Off 5:00. Time 0:57.40. Fast. Also Ran_Wiskey Crown, Reining Pesos, Hermano, War Wounds, Magic Journey. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $193.15. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $63.10. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $110.20. $1 Superfecta (8-4-1-5) paid $3,686.20. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-1) paid $376.25. Attendance 537. ITW $238,823. Handle $39,603. Total Handle $278,426.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Results Wednesday September 15th, 2021

8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 45.920, 58.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.570. Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Alexandra's Storm. Scratched: Free Coffee, Note to Selfie, Vaunt, Cuckoo Forcononuts. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. First Forever122211-hd1-hd2-61-1J. Arosemena5.003.00No Tix1.50. Marie From Parie124322-32-61-hd2-1¼J. Berrios2.20No Tix1.30. Il...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday September 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Just Start Me Up (L), 120S. Chernetz9-12-5David Cotey. 4Cardiff Hall (L), 122S. Bridgmohan4-4-5Anthony Pottinger. 5Adelaide Court (M), 120C. Jordan7-9-9Renaldo Holder. 6Virreinato (L), 120S. Civaci4-2-6W. Gracey. 7The Band Coming , 118C. Husbands7-9-11Ronald Sadler. 8Magic Mountain (L), 118S. Samuel7-7-3Norman McKnight. 9My Boy Christian (L), 120J. Bridgmohan12-x-xBancroft DeSouza.
SPORTS
Anniston Star

Ryan Braun hits grand slam against Cardinals

Once again, the Brewers found themselves trying to chase down a playoff berth as the regular season came to an end. This time, they'd have to do it without Christian Yelich, whose season came to an end with a fractured kneecap.
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

E_Olivares (2). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Andrus (25), Olivares (2), Dozier (25). HR_Olson (35), Perez (44). SB_Kemp (6), Mondesi (9). Hernández pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. HBP_Manaea (Mondesi), Diekman (Lopez). WP_Trivino(2). Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad...
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Two outs when winning run scored. a-lined out for J.Wilson in the 5th. b-singled for Banda in the 6th. c-struck out for Santillan in the 7th. d-struck out for Sims in the 9th. e-doubled for Stratton in the 9th. E_Schrock (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Votto (22), Stallings (20), Tsutsugo...
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses):. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy