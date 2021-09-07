Prairie Meadows Results Monday September 6th, 2021
6th-$17,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.790, 44.060, 56.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.010. Thatsafactjack121311-21-51-51-2¼A. Birzer2.602.10No Tix0.30. Coco Tiger124222-32-72-52-1½E. Gonzalez2.40No Tix2.70. Five O One119444-1½3-½3-53-8A. Pusac6.30. Rebounder119533-½4-34-34-¾J. Melancon49.60. Epic114155555H. Torres30.70. Daily Double (4-4) paid $16.20; Exacta (4-3) paid $5.00; Quinella (3-4) paid $3.60;...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
