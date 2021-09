The Chevy Trax and Buick Encore subcompact crossovers are set to lose a direct rival in the coming months, with the Ford EcoSport set to leave the U.S. market in mid-2022. Ford confirmed this week that it would no longer offer the EcoSport in North America after it announced it would cease manufacturing vehicles at both of its plants in India., according to our sister site, Ford Authority. The Ford Sanand Assembly Plant builds the Ford Figo and will wind down by Q4 of 2021, while production at the Ford Chennai Assembly Plant, which builds the Ford EcoSport, Ford Endeavor and Ford Freestyle, will conclude at the end of Q2 next year.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO