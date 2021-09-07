CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labour

By GREG BAKER, Hui Min NEO
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZ8cS_0boJSLCs00
The United States says that Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic people in Xinjiang, where more than one million people have been held in camps. /AFP/File

Rights activists said Monday they had filed a criminal complaint in Germany against five retailers including C&A, Lidl and Hugo Boss, accusing them of benefiting from forced labour among China's Uyghur population.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said it had submitted the case, which also targeted the two supermarket chains Aldi Nord and Aldi Sued, after carrying out an open source investigation.

The ECCHR's Miriam Saage-Maass said it was difficult for civil society organisations to obtain clear evidence of the abuse but there was enough for prosecutors to take a closer look.

She said there was plenty of information emerging to suggest forced labour was taking place.

"The question is whether entertaining business relationships is not a way of aiding and abetting those international crimes," she said.

Saage-Maass added that the five companies had listed "publicly and voluntarily" their supplying factories from Xinjiang -- the Chinese region at the centre of forced-labour allegations -- but that they may just be the tip of the iceberg.

"We do believe that those five are really only an example of a much wider and more systematic problem," she said.

She pointed out that Chinese cotton made up 20 percent of global production -- and 80 percent of it was produced in Xinjiang.

"So it's very likely that there are many more companies sourcing from the region," she added.

- Boycott calls -

Contacted by AFP, fashion retailer C&A denied purchasing any garments from Xinjiang-based manufacturers. It added that it has not been sourcing yarn or fabric from the region.

Likewise, Hugo Boss rejected the ECCHR's claims. It argued that its "values and standards were adhered to in the production of our goods and that there are no violations of the law".

The Aldi group said the ECCHR's allegations were directed at the supplier Turpan Jinpin Knitting, but it said it had stopped purchasing any items from the company since the end of 2019.

Lidl too said the "allegations are based on old supplier lists and are related to past orders or periods".

The United States says that Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic people in Xinjiang, where experts estimate more than one million people are incarcerated in camps.

Beijing denies genocide and has described the camps as vocational training centres aimed at steering people away from extremism after years of unrest.

Uyghurs say are being forced to renounce religious traditions.

Several major consumer brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas announced last year that they would stop buying cotton from the region, leading to boycott calls in China.

The ECCHR's move follows similar action in France.

In July, French magistrates opened an inquiry into allegations four fashion groups including Uniqlo and the owner of Zara profited from Uyghur forced labour.

The case is based on a complaint lodged in April by the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, and the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by a Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang.

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
WHEC TV-10

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) - China's ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not "appropriate" for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing's human rights record.
POLITICS
International Business Times

EU To Ban Forced-labour Products In Tougher China Stance

The EU is looking to impose an import ban on products made from forced labour, the bloc's chief said on Wednesday, in a move seen aimed at China over its treatment of its Uyghur population. The announcement was one of several made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Boss
dallassun.com

Rights body remembers Uyghur activist's sister who disappea

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): US-based rights group Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU) marked three years since the disappearance of Uyghur Muslim Dr Gulshan Abbas, the sister of the group's Executive Director Rushan Abbas in China. Gulshan's daughter Ziba Murat has launched a campaign calling for her mother's release on social...
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

No sign of Uyghur in Afghanistan: Taliban

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): Uyghurs, who fear extradition to China post-Taliban takeover of the country, are not present in Afghanistan and will not be allowed to return, a Taliban spokesperson has reassured China, according to a media report. "A shadowy Uyghurs Islamic group that China has used as justification...
AFGHANISTAN
albuquerqueexpress.com

China criticises Uyghur Tribunal over investigating human r

Beijing [China], September 11 (ANI): China has criticised the Uyghur Tribunal -- an independent UK-based panel -- over investigating human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said it has nothing to do with law, justice, or truth. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a news conference in Beijing on Thursday...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Uyghurs#German#Muslim#Afp File Rights#C A#Ecchr#Aldi Nord#Aldi Sued#Chinese#Turpan Jinpin Knitting#Uniqlo#H M#Nike#French
740thefan.com

Malaysia’s Top Glove says U.S. revokes import ban over forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp said on Friday it has been allowed to resume sales to the United States, after customs authorities lifted a year-long ban imposed for alleged forced labour found at the world’s largest medical glove maker. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had banned...
BUSINESS
threatpost.com

ProtonMail Forced to Log IP Address of French Activist

The privacy-touting, end-to-end encrypted email provider erased its site’s “we don’t log your IP” boast after France sicced Swiss cops on it. The privacy-hugging, end-to-end encryption-providing email provider ProtonMail was forced to log the IP address of a French activist and turn it over to Europol, according to a French police report that came to light over the weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

German firms seek details of employees' vaccine status

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The German government is looking into whether it could temporarily ease data privacy rules to allow companies to find out whether their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, ministers said on Wednesday. Many countries are making vaccination mandatory for healthcare staff and public sector workers and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Adidas
WOKV

'Very brutal': In Ethiopia, Tigray forces accused of abuses

DEBARK, Ethiopia — (AP) — As they bring war to other parts of Ethiopia, resurgent Tigray fighters face growing allegations that they are retaliating for the abuses their people suffered back home. In interviews with The Associated Press, more than a dozen witnesses offered the most widespread descriptions yet of...
AFRICA
ilo.org

Getting older: Confronting Asia and the Pacific’s ageing labour force

The median age of all ASEAN +61 countries labour force is rising, with the pace expected to accelerate significantly over the next 10 years in countries such as Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia and Viet Nam. Ageing societies lead to increases in old-age dependency ratios, measured as the size of the older population (65+) as a share of the prime working-age population (15-64). Japan has the highest ratio, with almost half of the working population being elderly.
ECONOMY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy