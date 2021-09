Wreaths Across America Invites All Californians To Join In National Flag Waving Effort Prior To September 11. National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) urges all Americans to join together on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in waving the American flag in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will be hosted LIVE on its official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11, Veterans, and First Responders and their families. Now more than ever, it is so important that we come together as Americans to show support for those whose service, courage, and sacrifice, help keep America free.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO