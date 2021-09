Forrie J. Smith, star of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is the perfect selection to head any horse events you might have coming up. All Jokes aside, the “Yellowstone” actor is a true cowboy in every sense of the word. Smith has been there and done that when it comes to the cattle ranching business and way of life. Before making it big in Hollywood, Smith lived and breathed the cowboy culture. He brings a feel of authenticity to “Yellowstone” that has made him a favorite among the show’s rabid fan base. In addition to cattle ranching, the 62-year-old is a regular rodeo contestant and a stuntman. He has settled in nicely to his “Yellowstone” role as Lloyd, the senior statesman of the ranch’s bunkhouse crew. Now, Smith has a new title that he can add to his growing resume — Grand Marshall.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO