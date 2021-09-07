CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers finally ‘name’ Jimmy Garoppolo starting QB

By Vincent Frank
 9 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation was among the oddest stories of the entire NFL offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo has been the presumed starter since pretty much Day 1.

Even after the 49ers sent a haul of picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up to the third selection, ultimately picking Trey Lance , Garoppolo was the “unquestioned starter.”

While things have changed to an extent over the past few weeks, it was still the widespread belief that Garoppolo would start over Lance.

With less than a week to go before their season opener against the Detroit Lions , the 49ers seemed to have finally made that announcement. They did so without actually saying anything. Rather, Garoppolo is slated to speak with the media around noon pacific time on Wednesday. This represents the day that starting quarterbacks around the NFL talk to the media.

Why the cat and mouse game from San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan?

May 25, 2021; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance (5) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throw the football during Organized Team Activities at San Francisco 49ers Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Even after San Francisco’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, Shanahan stopped short of naming Garoppolo the starting quarterback. This came around the same time that suggestions around the NFL concluded Lance should start over his veteran counterpart .

It also came immediately after 49ers general manager John Lynch potentially spoke out of turn by saying that Lance was “challenging” Garoppolo for the QB1 job.

Given his silence on the matter, there’s a chance that Shanahan wants opposing teams to have to plan for both Garoppolo and Lance. However, that was seemingly always going to be the case after how we saw San Francisco utilize the rookie No. 3 pick during the exhibition slate. The expectation is that Lance will be on the field for some packages during the regular year.

A star at North Dakota State, Lance outperformed Garoppolo during the preseason. While that can be taken with a grain of salt, it did lead to speculation that there was a true quarterback competition in Santa Clara — something Shanahan and Co. have pushed back against.

Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

In his three full seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo has missed 23 of a possible 48 games. When on the field, it has not been a question about productivity. The former New England Patriots second-round pick has posted a 22-8 record in 30 starts with San Francisco, tallying 46 touchdowns against 26 interceptions in the process.

It remains to be seen if this type of success will give Garoppolo a longer leash once the regular season gets going. At this point, it seems that said leash is pretty darn short . Time will tell on this front.

San Francisco is currently a 7.5-point favorite on the road against what promises to be a bad Lions team in Week 1. Should Garoppolo struggle, we’ll hear more about the 49ers’ quarterback situation moving forward. You can bet the bank on that.

profootballrumors.com

Raheem Mostert Out For The Year, 49ers Signing Kerryon Johnson To PS

Unfortunate news for 49ers fans. It appears running back Raheem Mostert won’t be returning in a couple of months after all. Instead, Mostert will have surgery on his knee that will sideline him for the rest of the season, he announced himself on Twitter. In a responsive move, the 49ers...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Signing Richard Sherman 'always a possibility'

The San Francisco 49ers survived a scare Sunday against the Detroit Lions, winning by the score of 41-33. This came after San Francisco opened up a 38-10 third-quarter lead. One of the major backdrops here is the very same injury bug that defined San Francisco’s 2020 season. Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett exited in the second half with a knee injury. Verrett, 30, was seen on the turf in Detroit holding his knee while showing a ton of emotion.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Lions: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford assess their performance in return from injury

405 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. High on the list of positives for the San Francisco 49ers in their season-opening 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday was the performance of pass rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, who were both effective in their first games back from injuries that held them out for most of the 2020 season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Could 49ers use platoon system with Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance?

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

San Francisco 49ers final Week 1 Injury Report shows they could be without key defender vs. Lions

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Following Friday’s practice, the 49ers released their final injury report and as you can see below, backup WR Jalen Hurd has already been ruled OUT while starting DT Javon Kinlaw and backup CB Emmanuel Mosley are doubtful to play in Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Odds the Detroit Lions Defeat the San Francisco 49ers

Game-planning in the NFL is all about matchups. It is like playing chess -- only in this case, the chess pieces are football players. Detroit is seven-point underdogs: Will the Lions be able to cover that spread?. The chess masters in this one will be Detroit defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn,...
NFL
Yardbarker

4 Keys to Victory for Lions against San Francisco 49ers

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a mighty tough task ahead of themselves in their Week 1 tilt with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Ford Field. Here are the four things Campbell's squad must do in order to pull off the victory. 1.) Contain 49ers defensive end Nick...
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Lions: Who has the edge between Jimmy Garoppolo, Jared Goff?

The San Francisco 49ers head to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 1 of the 2021 season, setting up a matchup between two quarterbacks who have a history. Week 1 of the NFL season is finally upon us, and the San Francisco 49ers will start their campaign with a road contest against the Detroit Lions, a franchise that has basically hit the reset button heading into 2021.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers in Five: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t like getting pulled for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten a lot of praise for how professionally he’s handled the potentially awkward situation with Trey Lance so far this season. For the first time, however, we may have seen a bit of a crack in that professionalism during an interview on KNBR yesterday. During the game...
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

Who said it better: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance when it comes to cadence?

SANTA CLARA — Teammates say Jimmy Garoppolo has an edge on Trey Lance, at least from the sound of it, literally. Garoppolo’s cadence — when he shouts words, numbers, and adjustments before a snap — has been elite and even called “sexy” since he debuted as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in December 2017.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance? This quiz will help Kyle Shanahan pick his starting QB

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Let's get quizzical: Here's help for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in picking a starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance. More San Francisco 49ers News. Michael Irvin...
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers press conference schedule suggests Jimmy Garoppolo will be Week 1 starter

On Tuesday, the 49ers' weekly press conference schedule became a point of interest when the team announced that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would speak to the media on Wednesday. While a press availability schedule wouldn’t normally garner much attention, the NFL asks teams to make their starting quarterbacks available for the media on Wednesdays of game weeks. As a result, Trey Lance is not scheduled to speak to the press this week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo on starting: I’ve always known where I stood, now it’s official

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s resistance to officially naming Jimmy Garoppolo the team’s starting quarterback for Week One extended through his Wednesday press conference when he said he felt he “already answered” the question at his first press conference of training camp. The implication at that point was that Garoppolo...
NFL
All49ers

San Francisco 49ers 2021 Season Preview

The 49ers are one of the oldest teams in the league, and yet this offseason they traded up for a 21-year-old quarterback. The veterans clearly want to play for now and prove last season's disaster was a fluke, a pandemic one-off they can blame on an unprecedented number of injuries. They still see themselves as an elite team that should have won the Super Bowl in 2019 with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback. They love Garoppolo and 2019. When they have a good day of practice, they say they feel "2019 vibes." They clearly haven't moved on.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

